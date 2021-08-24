Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies aged 80: agent

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Charlie Watts, the drummer of the legendary British rock'n'roll band The Rolling Stones, died on Tuesday at the age of 80, his publicist said.

"It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family," publicist Bernard Doherty said in a statement.