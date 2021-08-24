UrduPoint.com

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies Aged 80: Agent

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 10:44 PM

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies aged 80: agent

Charlie Watts, the drummer of the legendary British rock'n'roll band The Rolling Stones, died on Tuesday at the age of 80, his publicist said

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Charlie Watts, the drummer of the legendary British rock'n'roll band The Rolling Stones, died on Tuesday at the age of 80, his publicist said.

"It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family," publicist Bernard Doherty said in a statement.

Related Topics

Died London Family Sad

Recent Stories

New Italy carrier agrees to buy Alitalia planes, s ..

New Italy carrier agrees to buy Alitalia planes, slots

38 seconds ago
 Taliban Appoint Ex-Guantanamo Detainee Acting Defe ..

Taliban Appoint Ex-Guantanamo Detainee Acting Defense Minister - Reports

39 seconds ago
 Germany's Merkel Pledges $705Mln in Aid to Afghani ..

Germany's Merkel Pledges $705Mln in Aid to Afghanistan

41 seconds ago
 Govt striving to ensure provision of higher educat ..

Govt striving to ensure provision of higher education to students in province: G ..

44 seconds ago
 EU Hopes to Resolve WTO Dispute With Russia on Sta ..

EU Hopes to Resolve WTO Dispute With Russia on State Procurement at Consultation ..

9 minutes ago
 Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.