UrduPoint.com

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies Aged 80

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 11:41 PM

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies Aged 80

Charlie Watts, the drummer of legendary British rock band Rolling Stones, has died at the age of 80 in a hospital in London, said the musician's spokesman Bernard Doherty

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Charlie Watts, the drummer of legendary British rock band Rolling Stones, has died at the age of 80 in a hospital in London, said the musician's spokesman Bernard Doherty.

"It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts.

He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family," the musician's spokesperson said in a statement published on the band's Twitter.

Earlier, it was announced that Watts would not take part in the band's US tour due to health conditions. He underwent urgent heart surgery.

Watts has been playing in the Rolling Stones since early 1963.

Related Topics

Twitter Died London Family Sad

Recent Stories

Ain Dubai to welcome visitors in October

Ain Dubai to welcome visitors in October

59 minutes ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi signs MoU with UAE Mixed Martial Art ..

DCT Abu Dhabi signs MoU with UAE Mixed Martial Arts Federation, Palms Sports to ..

59 minutes ago
 Biden to stick to August 31 Afghanistan pullout de ..

Biden to stick to August 31 Afghanistan pullout deadline: US media

3 minutes ago
 Covid-19-like pandemic may hit within next 60 year ..

Covid-19-like pandemic may hit within next 60 years: Study

3 minutes ago
 Canada Tells G7 Allies Its Forces Ready to Stay in ..

Canada Tells G7 Allies Its Forces Ready to Stay in Afghanistan Beyond August 31 ..

3 minutes ago
 Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies aged 80: ..

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies aged 80: agent

60 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.