Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies aged 80: ..

Charlie Watts, the drummer of legendary British rock band Rolling Stones, has died at the age of 80 in a hospital in London, said the musician's spokesman Bernard Doherty

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Charlie Watts, the drummer of legendary British rock band Rolling Stones, has died at the age of 80 in a hospital in London, said the musician's spokesman Bernard Doherty.

"It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts.

He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family," the musician's spokesperson said in a statement published on the band's Twitter.

Earlier, it was announced that Watts would not take part in the band's US tour due to health conditions. He underwent urgent heart surgery.

Watts has been playing in the Rolling Stones since early 1963.