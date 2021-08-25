UrduPoint.com

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies Aged 80

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 12:33 AM

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies aged 80

Charlie Watts, the drummer of the legendary British rock'n'roll band the Rolling Stones, died on Tuesday at the age of 80, his publicist said

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Charlie Watts, the drummer of the legendary British rock'n'roll band the Rolling Stones, died on Tuesday at the age of 80, his publicist said.

"It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family," publicist Bernard Doherty said in a statement.

"Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also, as a member of the Rolling Stones, one of the greatest drummers of his generation.

"We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time."Watts was known as the quiet man of the riotous band, which helped define the Swinging Sixties with timeless hits such as "Jumpin' Jack Flash" and "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction".

Related Topics

Died London Man Family Sad

Recent Stories

Ziaullah condemns killing of three colliers in Que ..

Ziaullah condemns killing of three colliers in Quetta

3 minutes ago
 BRICS High Representatives Adopt Counter Terrorism ..

BRICS High Representatives Adopt Counter Terrorism Action Plan

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan edge closer to West Indies Test victory

Pakistan edge closer to West Indies Test victory

8 minutes ago
 West Indies need 216 runs in second Pakistan Test

West Indies need 216 runs in second Pakistan Test

8 minutes ago
 UN Envoy Calls for Concrete Int'l Efforts to Advan ..

UN Envoy Calls for Concrete Int'l Efforts to Advance Political Resolution in Syr ..

8 minutes ago
 EU urges US to secure Kabul airport 'as long as ne ..

EU urges US to secure Kabul airport 'as long as necessary'

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.