Rolling Stones Warn Trump to Stop Playing Their Songs at Campaign Rallies - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2020) The famous UK rock band The Rolling Stones has warned US President Donald Trump's campaign to stop playing its songs, namely "You Can't Always Get What You Want," during the rallies, media reported, citing the Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI) performing rights organization representing the band's interests.

The copyright organization, at the Rolling Stones' request, informed Trump's campaign members that using the band's songs without its permission was a violation of the license agreement.

"BMI has received such an objection and sent a letter notifying the Trump campaign that the Rolling Stones' works have been removed from the campaign license, and advising the campaign that any future use of these musical compositions will be in breach of its license agreement with BMI," the BMI spokesperson told the Deadline.

The organization further noted that there could be legal consequences if Trump's campaign continued playing the songs.

Among other famous performers who have accused Trump of illegal use of their music are Elton John, Adele, Rihanna, Panic! At the Disco and Queen.

The US presidential election is scheduled to take place on November 3.