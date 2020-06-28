UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rolling Stones Warn Trump To Stop Playing Their Songs At Campaign Rallies - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 04:50 AM

Rolling Stones Warn Trump to Stop Playing Their Songs at Campaign Rallies - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2020) The famous UK rock band The Rolling Stones has warned US President Donald Trump's campaign to stop playing its songs, namely "You Can't Always Get What You Want," during the rallies, media reported, citing the Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI) performing rights organization representing the band's interests.

The copyright organization, at the Rolling Stones' request, informed Trump's campaign members that using the band's songs without its permission was a violation of the license agreement.

"BMI has received such an objection and sent a letter notifying the Trump campaign that the Rolling Stones' works have been removed from the campaign license, and advising the campaign that any future use of these musical compositions will be in breach of its license agreement with BMI," the BMI spokesperson told the Deadline.

com entertainment news outlet.

The organization further noted that there could be legal consequences if Trump's campaign continued playing the songs.

Among other famous performers who have accused Trump of illegal use of their music are Elton John, Adele, Rihanna, Panic! At the Disco and Queen.

The US presidential election is scheduled to take place on November 3.

Related Topics

Election Music Trump United Kingdom Rihanna Adele November Media From Agreement

Recent Stories

During UAE Government’s regular media briefing o ..

3 hours ago

Muslim Council of Elders pledges its support to Al ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Sports Council announces resumption of i ..

4 hours ago

Iceland president set for landslide election win

5 hours ago

Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council holds virtual ..

7 hours ago

KP assembly approves supplementary budget for fisc ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.