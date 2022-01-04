UrduPoint.com

Rolls-Royce Completes Norwegian Sale To UK Firm

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2022 | 11:31 PM

British aircraft engine maker Rolls-Royce has completed the sale of Norwegian unit Bergen Engines to UK industrial group Langley Holdings for 91 million euros ($103 million), it said Tuesday

The company said in a brief statement that it would use the proceeds, together with 16 million euros held by Bergen and retained by Rolls-Royce, to "help rebuild" its balance sheet.

Rolls-Royce scrapped its original plan last year to sell Bergen to Russia's privately-owned TMH after Norway threatened to veto the deal on national security grounds.

The British group had announced the Langley deal in August 2021 after halting its planned sale to TMH in March.

Bergen has been part of Rolls-Royce since 1999, servicing engines for Norwegian Navy vessels -- and for top-secret intelligence gathering ship Marjata according to local media reports.

Rolls-Royce, which operates in the air, defence and energy sectors, had axed thousands of jobs and launched a 2.0-billion divestment programme in 2020 to help it navigate damaging pandemic fallout across the aviation industry.

