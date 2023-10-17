Rolls-Royce to axe up to 2,500 jobs

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Rolls-Royce, the British manufacturer of aircraft engines, said Tuesday it plans to axe up to 2,500 jobs worldwide, or about six percent of its staff.

"It is estimated that 2,000-2,500 roles will be removed globally" under "plans for a simpler, more streamlined, organisation", the group said in a statement.

Chief executive Tufan Erginbilgic, who began restructuring the group on taking the helm at the start of the year, said the company was "building a Rolls-Royce that is fit for the future.