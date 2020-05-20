Rolls-Royce to Cut About 17% of Jobs Due to Falling Demand Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Rolls-Royce, a UK aircraft engine manufacturer, is planning to cut at least 9,000 jobs, which amounts to 17.3 percent of the company's global workforce, due to falling demand for civil aerospace engines amid the coronavirus pandemic, the company said on Wednesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Rolls-Royce, a UK aircraft engine manufacturer, is planning to cut at least 9,000 jobs, which amounts to 17.3 percent of the company's global workforce, due to falling demand for civil aerospace engines amid the coronavirus pandemic, the company said on Wednesday.

According to the manufacturer, such measures are being taken due to the "unprecedented" impact of COVID-19 on the whole aviation industry, and it will take several years to restore demand to the levels seen a few months ago.

"We are proposing a major reorganisation of our business to adapt to the new level of demand we are seeing from customers. As a result, we expect the loss of at least 9,000 roles from our global workforce of 52,000," the company said in a press release.

In addition, the company will cut expenditures associated with the maintenance of plants and property, capital and other indirect costs, which is expected to generate an annual savings of more than 1.

3 billion Pounds ($1.6 billion), with 700 million pounds aimed at covering headcount costs.

"Governments across the world are doing what they can to assist businesses in the short-term, but we must respond to market conditions for the medium-term until the world of aviation is flying again at scale, and governments cannot replace sustainable customer demand that is simply not there," Rolls-Royce CEO Warren East said, as quoted in the press release.

Rolls-Royce started a large-scale reorganization back in June 2018 in order to reduce costs and increase the financial stability of the company. In particular, the manufacturer cut 4,600 jobs amid declining demand in the oil and gas market. By the end of 2020, Rolls-Royce intended to reduce costs by 400 million pounds per year.