UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rolls-Royce To Cut About 17% Of Jobs Due To Falling Demand Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 03:53 PM

Rolls-Royce to Cut About 17% of Jobs Due to Falling Demand Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Rolls-Royce, a UK aircraft engine manufacturer, is planning to cut at least 9,000 jobs, which amounts to 17.3 percent of the company's global workforce, due to falling demand for civil aerospace engines amid the coronavirus pandemic, the company said on Wednesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Rolls-Royce, a UK aircraft engine manufacturer, is planning to cut at least 9,000 jobs, which amounts to 17.3 percent of the company's global workforce, due to falling demand for civil aerospace engines amid the coronavirus pandemic, the company said on Wednesday.

According to the manufacturer, such measures are being taken due to the "unprecedented" impact of COVID-19 on the whole aviation industry, and it will take several years to restore demand to the levels seen a few months ago.

"We are proposing a major reorganisation of our business to adapt to the new level of demand we are seeing from customers. As a result, we expect the loss of at least 9,000 roles from our global workforce of 52,000," the company said in a press release.

In addition, the company will cut expenditures associated with the maintenance of plants and property, capital and other indirect costs, which is expected to generate an annual savings of more than 1.

3 billion Pounds ($1.6 billion), with 700 million pounds aimed at covering headcount costs.

"Governments across the world are doing what they can to assist businesses in the short-term, but we must respond to market conditions for the medium-term until the world of aviation is flying again at scale, and governments cannot replace sustainable customer demand that is simply not there," Rolls-Royce CEO Warren East said, as quoted in the press release.

Rolls-Royce started a large-scale reorganization back in June 2018 in order to reduce costs and increase the financial stability of the company. In particular, the manufacturer cut 4,600 jobs amid declining demand in the oil and gas market. By the end of 2020, Rolls-Royce intended to reduce costs by 400 million pounds per year.

Related Topics

UK World Business Company Oil June Gas 2018 2020 Market From Industry Billion Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM says PTI is determined to strengthen national i ..

5 minutes ago

Women Uni conducts online session on Dukhtran-e-Pa ..

3 minutes ago

Two-Rescuer discharged after tested negative for c ..

3 minutes ago

French beaches close after visitors break virus ru ..

3 minutes ago

PESCO Mardan Circle recovers Rs. 1.89m from defaul ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Prime Minister Notes Gradual Stabilization ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.