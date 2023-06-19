UrduPoint.com

Roman Abramovich Averse To Transfer Chelsea Sale Proceeds To Ukraine Only - Reports

Sumaira FH Published June 19, 2023 | 01:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Russian businessman Roman Abramovich has not signed off the release of funds made from the sale of Chelsea Football Club as he wants the money to go not only to Ukraine but also to Russia, Daily Mail reported.

The report says Abramovich wants the money shared across Russia and Ukraine, with a "substantial" part of it transferred to Russians affected by the conflict, a move opposed by the UK government and the European Commission.

A source close to the funds was quoted as saying by the newspaper that they hope "money will start arriving in Ukraine before harsh winter conditions set in again towards the end of the year, but there are currently no guarantees that will happen.

"

Abramovich was the owner of Chelsea from March 2003. In March 2022, he put the club up for sale after the United Kingdom, in response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine, imposed sanctions against him. The club was bought by American businessman Todd Boehly's consortium, with the deal finalized in May.

