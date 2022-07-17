Roman Abramovich Demands That EU Transfer $1Mln to His Charity - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2022) Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich demanded that the European Union transfer $1 million to his charitable organization as compensation for the damage caused to him by the sanctions imposed by the Western countries, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The EU sanctioned Abramovich in March over his alleged "close ties" and "privileged access" to Russian President Vladimir Putin, which allegedly helped him accumulate wealth. The EU also said that the Kremlin benefited from taxes paid by steel group Evraz, of which Abramovich is a shareholder. The United Kingdom also imposed sanctions on tycoon, forcing him to sell the Chelsea Football Club, which he owned since 2003, without the right to profit from the sale.

Abramovich, along with some other sanctioned Russian businessmen, filed separate lawsuits with the EU's General Court, the newspaper said, adding that the lawsuits have been filing with the court since April, but no hearing has yet been scheduled.

Abramovich, who also holds Portuguese citizenship, said in his filings that the sanctions violated his rights as an EU citizen. The EU should transfer $1 million to the charitable foundation, which was created by Abramovich after the sale of Chelsea to help Ukraine, the newspaper added.

According to the newspaper, Abramovich also hired lawyers in the United States.