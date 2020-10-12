UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roman Era Toys Unearthed In Western Turkey

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 06:41 PM

Roman era toys unearthed in western Turkey

Artifacts including toys and coins have been found during excavation in an ancient city in western Turkey

MUGLA,TURKEY (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Artifacts including toys and coins have been found during excavation in an ancient city in western Turkey. The findings in the 5,000-year-old ancient city of Becin in Mugla's Milas district sheds light on the socio-economic and cultural life of the era, Kadir Pektas, head of the excavation project, told Anadolu Agency on Monday.

Toys, rings, bracelets, necklaces and coins belonging to the Hellenistic, Ottoman, Roman, and Byzantine period were found in the ancient city, which was included in UNESCO's World Heritage Tentative List in 2012.

"Sculptural toys with particularly dense animal figures, mostly from Roman era, were unearthed during excavations. The objects are an indication of rich and vibrant socio-cultural life of that period," Pektas said. The unearthing will continue until the end of the year, he added.

Related Topics

World Turkey Mugla From

Recent Stories

Residents can now book COVID-19 PCR tests in malls ..

13 minutes ago

Government must demonstrate commitment to freedom ..

24 minutes ago

PM allows opposition parties to hold rallies under ..

39 minutes ago

NTS Group acquires Amega West Services

43 minutes ago

Ali Zafar congratulates Spain on its National Day

54 minutes ago

Foreign Minister stresses upon digital diplomacy

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.