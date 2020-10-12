Roman era toys unearthed in western Turkey

Artifacts including toys and coins have been found during excavation in an ancient city in western Turkey

Artifacts including toys and coins have been found during excavation in an ancient city in western Turkey. The findings in the 5,000-year-old ancient city of Becin in Mugla's Milas district sheds light on the socio-economic and cultural life of the era, Kadir Pektas, head of the excavation project, told Anadolu Agency on Monday.

Toys, rings, bracelets, necklaces and coins belonging to the Hellenistic, Ottoman, Roman, and Byzantine period were found in the ancient city, which was included in UNESCO's World Heritage Tentative List in 2012.

"Sculptural toys with particularly dense animal figures, mostly from Roman era, were unearthed during excavations. The objects are an indication of rich and vibrant socio-cultural life of that period," Pektas said. The unearthing will continue until the end of the year, he added.