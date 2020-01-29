UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roman Polanski's New Film Tops List Of Nominations For French Oscars

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 03:34 PM

Roman Polanski's new film tops list of nominations for French Oscars

Roman Polanski's new film "An Officer and a Spy" topped the list of nominations for the "French Oscars", the Cesars

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Roman Polanski's new film "An Officer and a Spy" topped the list of nominations for the "French Oscars", the Cesars.

The controversial director has been wanted in the US for the statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl since 1978.

His period drama about the Dreyfus affair, which rocked France at the turn of the 20th century, is in line for 12 prizes.

Related Topics

Century Film And Movies France Oscar

Recent Stories

“Tayyar Hain” theme song of PSL 2020 becomes t ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai to host more than 70 sports events in Februa ..

15 minutes ago

Chinese family of 4 infected with new coronavirus ..

21 minutes ago

Chinese family of 4 infected with new coronavirus ..

21 minutes ago

Heart throbbing Qawali Night on Feb 1

5 minutes ago

80 benami properties detected in Multan

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.