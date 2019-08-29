Romania arrests five for allegedly 'enslaving' German teens

A German man and four others were arrested in Romania for allegedly holding troubled German teenagers like slaves, officials said Thursday

Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :A German man and four others were arrested in Romania for allegedly holding troubled German teenagers like slaves, officials said Thursday.

A judge ordered the five to be detained for 30 days, the German's lawyer Ioan Sas told AFP.

The man, who founded a programme for adolescents with problems, is "accused of creating an organised criminal group, human trafficking and sequestration", he said.

"There is no proof against him," Sas said, adding the centre continued to operate.

The man's German wife and two others, who were also involvedwith the programme, have been placed under judicial control and will haveto report to police while investigations are on, prosecutors said.