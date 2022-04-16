UrduPoint.com

Romania Bans Russian Ships From Entering Ports Starting Sunday - Maritime Authority

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published April 16, 2022 | 05:13 PM

Romania Bans Russian Ships From Entering Ports Starting Sunday - Maritime Authority

Russian-flagged vessels will be banned from entering Romanian ports except for humanitarian emergency purposes and energy transit starting April 17, the Romanian Naval Authority said

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2022) Russian-flagged vessels will be banned from entering Romanian ports except for humanitarian emergency purposes and energy transit starting April 17, the Romanian Naval Authority said.

Belgium issued a similar ban on Friday.

"Effective April 17, 2022, 00:00 (April 16, 21:00 GMT), access to Romanian ports is forbidden for any vessel registered under the Russian flag, including vessels that have changed the Russian flag to the flag of any other state or that have changed their registration in Russia to the registration in any other state after February 24, 2022," the authority said in a press release on Friday.

The ban will not apply to the ships in need of assistance and seeking refuge, or if a ship needs an emergency stop in port for security reasons or to save lives.

Other exceptions include EU-bound vessels carrying gas, oil and petroleum products, titanium, aluminum, copper, nickel, palladium, iron ore, some chemical products, non-sanctioned pharmaceuticals, food, agricultural products, fertilizers, nuclear fuel and equipment for nuclear power plants, coal and other fossil fuels.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response, the EU rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Nuclear Oil Luhansk Donetsk February April Gas Media From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further diversify ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further diversify bilateral ties in all spheres

13 minutes ago
 Bilquis Bano Edhi laid to rest in Karachi

Bilquis Bano Edhi laid to rest in Karachi

33 minutes ago
 Rain-wind Thunderstorm expected in various parts o ..

Rain-wind Thunderstorm expected in various parts of the country: Relevant Depar ..

42 minutes ago
 PA session delayed after deputy speaker attacked b ..

PA session delayed after deputy speaker attacked by PTI MPAs

48 minutes ago
 Sargodha district police foils arms smuggling bid

Sargodha district police foils arms smuggling bid

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial killing ..

Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial killing of 4 more Kashmiri youth

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.