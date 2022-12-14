UrduPoint.com

Romania Bans Use Of Russian Antivirus Software By Public Institutions - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2022 | 10:53 PM

Romania Bans Use of Russian Antivirus Software by Public Institutions - Reports

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has approved a law on the protection of the country's information system, which bans public institutions from acquiring and using antivirus software products and services directly or indirectly linked to the Russian Federation, media reported

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has approved a law on the protection of the country's information system, which bans public institutions from acquiring and using antivirus software products and services directly or indirectly linked to the Russian Federation, media reported.

The law was signed on Tuesday, according to Romanian broadcaster Pro tv. The channel added that the measure was primarily directed against Russian software developer Kaspersky Lab, though it is not reflected in the text of the document.

The need for the law is seen as stemming from this year's increase in the number of cyberattacks against Bucharest allegedly carried out by Russian hackers.

Romania has become the fourth European country, after with Lithuania, the Netherlands and Italy, to ban the use of Russian antivirus software by public institutions, Romanian Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitalization Sebastian-Ioan Burduja was cited as saying by the broadcaster.

Related Topics

Russia Bucharest Italy Lithuania Netherlands Media TV From

Recent Stories

US, Africa Seal $15Bln in New Trade Investments Du ..

US, Africa Seal $15Bln in New Trade Investments During Washington Summit - White ..

3 minutes ago
 US Oil Stockpiles Up 1st Time in 5 Weeks as Refine ..

US Oil Stockpiles Up 1st Time in 5 Weeks as Refiners Slow Work After Big Winter ..

3 minutes ago
 Deputy UK Prime Minister Raab Faces 5 More Bullyin ..

Deputy UK Prime Minister Raab Faces 5 More Bullying Complaints - Reports

4 minutes ago
 2 killed in separate accidents

2 killed in separate accidents

4 minutes ago
 Governor signs into law Muttahida Ulema Board Punj ..

Governor signs into law Muttahida Ulema Board Punjab Bill 2022

4 minutes ago
 Wazirabad shooting: Lahore High Court seeks reply ..

Wazirabad shooting: Lahore High Court seeks reply on appeal against 12-day physi ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.