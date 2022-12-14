Romania Bans Use of Russian Antivirus Software by Public Institutions - Reports

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has approved a law on the protection of the country's information system, which bans public institutions from acquiring and using antivirus software products and services directly or indirectly linked to the Russian Federation, media reported

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has approved a law on the protection of the country's information system, which bans public institutions from acquiring and using antivirus software products and services directly or indirectly linked to the Russian Federation, media reported.

The law was signed on Tuesday, according to Romanian broadcaster Pro tv. The channel added that the measure was primarily directed against Russian software developer Kaspersky Lab, though it is not reflected in the text of the document.

The need for the law is seen as stemming from this year's increase in the number of cyberattacks against Bucharest allegedly carried out by Russian hackers.

Romania has become the fourth European country, after with Lithuania, the Netherlands and Italy, to ban the use of Russian antivirus software by public institutions, Romanian Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitalization Sebastian-Ioan Burduja was cited as saying by the broadcaster.