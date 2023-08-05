Romania Buys $992Mln Worth of Weapons for Army in 3 Days - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2023) The Romanian Defense Ministry has purchased 900 million Euros ($992 million) worth of weapons for the armed forces in three days, after allocating 10 billion euros for defense needs in March, Romanian media reported, citing data from the Romtehnica defense contractor.

The largest contract was signed on July 30 and involves the purchase of self-propelled howitzers worth 4.18 billion lei, Romanian broadcaster Antena 3 reported. The contract is for five years and will be financed from the army's budget, the report said.

On Wednesday, Romtehnica announced the purchase of two batches of military drones worth a total of 110 million lei, including 22 Mini UAS systems worth 101 million lei, the broadcaster added. The ministry is also buying 11 Class I mini-UAVs. The contracts run for three years and will be financed from the army budget, the report said.

On July 28, the US government approved a $120.5 million sale of 16 assault amphibious vehicles (AAVs) and other equipment to Romania.