Romania Cannot Confirm Reports on Violation of Airspace by Russian Missiles - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The Romanian Defense Ministry does not confirm the reports that two Russian missiles aimed at Ukraine crossed the Romanian airspace, Reuters reported on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian armed forces commander-in-chief Gen.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that two Russian missiles had flown over the territory of Moldova and Romania before entering the Ukrainian airspace. The Moldovan Defense Ministry later confirmed that a missile heading toward Ukraine violated Moldova's airspace. The country's foreign ministry summoned Russian Ambassador Oleg Vasnetsov over the reports about the alleged incident.