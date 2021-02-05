UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Romania Church Under Fire As Baby Dies In Baptism

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 12:02 AM

Romania Church under fire as baby dies in baptism

The Orthodox Church was facing growing pressure on Thursday to change baptism rituals in Romania after a baby died following a ceremony, which involves immersing infants three times in holy water

Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The Orthodox Church was facing growing pressure on Thursday to change baptism rituals in Romania after a baby died following a ceremony, which involves immersing infants three times in holy water.

The six-week-old suffered a cardiac arrest and was rushed to hospital on Monday but he died a few hours later, the autopsy revealing liquid in his lungs.

Prosecutors have opened a manslaughter probe against the priest in the northeastern city of Suceava.

An online petition calling for changes to the ritual had gathered more than 56,000 signatures by Thursday evening.

"The death of a newborn baby because of this practice is a huge tragedy," said a message with the petition. "This risk must be ruled out for the joy of baptism to triumph."

Related Topics

Water Died Suceava Romania Church

Recent Stories

‘International Forum on Human Fraternity’ open ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan incomplete without Kashmir: Bilawal

39 seconds ago

Abdullah bin Zayed underlines fundamental role of ..

2 hours ago

Sullivan Confirms Biden Plans to Appointing Specia ..

41 seconds ago

London Police Charge Man Arrested Near Synagogue W ..

51 minutes ago

India being inflicted all kinds atrocities on Kash ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.