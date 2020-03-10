Romania Closing Kindergartens, Schools Due to Coronavirus From March 11 - Prime Minister

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Romania's authorities decided to terminate the work of kindergartens and school institutions on March 11-22 over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the country's acting prime minister, Ludovic Orban, said Monday.

Earlier, Romania decided to cancel air services with Italy. Airlines are obliged to warn Romanian citizens that, returning from Italy, China and South Korea, they will be subject to compulsory quarantine at home. Air operators will not allow on board passengers from Italy, South Korea and China who fly to Romania with a transfer. Foreigners who visited the novel coronavirus-affected countries and intend to get to Romania by land transport will also be quarantined.

"We decided to cancel classes in pre-university educational institutions for a limited period with the possibility of its extension. We are talking about the period from March 11 to 22, inclusive," Orban said as broadcast on the Interior Ministry's Facebook page.

The country's Health Ministry has reported 15 cases of COVID-19, all of them are in this or that way connected with Italy. In connection with this, the decision was made to stop also rail and bus services with Italy.