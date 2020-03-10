UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Romania Closing Kindergartens, Schools Due To Coronavirus From March 11 - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 05:00 AM

Romania Closing Kindergartens, Schools Due to Coronavirus From March 11 - Prime Minister

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Romania's authorities decided to terminate the work of kindergartens and school institutions on March 11-22 over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the country's acting prime minister, Ludovic Orban, said Monday.

Earlier, Romania decided to cancel air services with Italy. Airlines are obliged to warn Romanian citizens that, returning from Italy, China and South Korea, they will be subject to compulsory quarantine at home. Air operators will not allow on board passengers from Italy, South Korea and China who fly to Romania with a transfer. Foreigners who visited the novel coronavirus-affected countries and intend to get to Romania by land transport will also be quarantined.

"We decided to cancel classes in pre-university educational institutions for a limited period with the possibility of its extension. We are talking about the period from March 11 to 22, inclusive," Orban said as broadcast on the Interior Ministry's Facebook page.

The country's Health Ministry has reported 15 cases of COVID-19, all of them are in this or that way connected with Italy. In connection with this, the decision was made to stop also rail and bus services with Italy.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Interior Ministry China Facebook Italy South Korea Romania March All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministerial Development Council reviews national i ..

4 hours ago

WHO says threat of coronavirus pandemic ‘very re ..

4 hours ago

UN Assistant Chief for Humanitarian Affairs Schedu ..

5 hours ago

Prime Minister to launch 'Data4Pakistan' portal on ..

5 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns attack on Sudanese Prime Min ..

6 hours ago

Arteta says no easy answer despite inside knowledg ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.