Romania Confirms 190 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Nears 16,000- Reports

Romania registered less than 200 new coronavirus cases for the first time since May 2, and the total tally reached 15,778, media reported on Tuesday, citing the government's COVID-19 strategic contact group

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Romania registered less than 200 new coronavirus cases for the first time since May 2, and the total tally reached 15,778, media reported on Tuesday, citing the government's COVID-19 strategic contact group.

The coronavirus-related death toll increased from 972 to 991 over the given period, according to the Digi 24 broadcaster.

At the same time, the number of recoveries reached 7,685, meaning that the number of cured people is more than the number of COVID-19 carriers (7,102) in the Eastern European country.

The northern Suceava county, with more than 3,200 COVID-19 cases, and the capital Bucharest, with 1,528 cases, are the most affected.