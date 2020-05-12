UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Romania Confirms 190 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Nears 16,000- Reports

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 05:44 PM

Romania Confirms 190 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Nears 16,000- Reports

Romania registered less than 200 new coronavirus cases for the first time since May 2, and the total tally reached 15,778, media reported on Tuesday, citing the government's COVID-19 strategic contact group

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Romania registered less than 200 new coronavirus cases for the first time since May 2, and the total tally reached 15,778, media reported on Tuesday, citing the government's COVID-19 strategic contact group.

The coronavirus-related death toll increased from 972 to 991 over the given period, according to the Digi 24 broadcaster.

At the same time, the number of recoveries reached 7,685, meaning that the number of cured people is more than the number of COVID-19 carriers (7,102) in the Eastern European country.

The northern Suceava county, with more than 3,200 COVID-19 cases, and the capital Bucharest, with 1,528 cases, are the most affected.

Related Topics

Suceava Bucharest Same Romania May Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed orders free COVID-19 tests for U ..

21 seconds ago

UAE celebrates Zayed Humanitarian Work Day

27 seconds ago

Iran Confirms 1,481 New COVID-19 Cases Bringing Co ..

4 minutes ago

Archbishop of Canterbury to join prayer for &#039; ..

15 minutes ago

Property issue claims two lives in Dargai

4 minutes ago

Dr Shahid Karim posted Director Finance Pakhtunkhw ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.