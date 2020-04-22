Romania Confirms 468 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Surpasses 9,700 - Reports

Romania registered 468 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, and the total number of people infected with the virus reached 9,710, the Digi 24 TV channel on Wednesday, citing the government's strategic communications group on the epidemic

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Romania registered 468 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, and the total number of people infected with the virus reached 9,710, the Digi 24 tv channel on Wednesday, citing the government's strategic communications group on the epidemic.

Since the beginning of an outbreak, Romania detected 508 coronavirus-related deaths and 2,406 recoveries.

The previous reports indicated that Romania had 9,242 COVID-19 cases and 482 fatalities.

On March 16, President Klaus Iohannis declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The authorities have canceled classes in schools and kindergartens, banned mass events and declared a curfew.

On Wednesday, Iohannis said that the country would lift some restrictions starting from May 15, nonetheless, citizens would be required to wear face masks in public places.

"After May 15, all people will be required to wear protective masks in closed public places, as well as in public transport. After May 15, we will lift the restrictions that apply to the movement of people, it will be possible to leave the house without providing explanations on where and why you are going," the president said during a briefing.

Meanwhile, Romanian authorities have issued approximately 200,000 fines for non-compliance with the measures imposed amid the health crisis, the Antena 3 TV channel reported on Wednesday, adding that the overall value of fines amounts to $90 million.

