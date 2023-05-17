CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Tuesday that UK King Charles III will pay a visit to the country on June 2.

The announcement comes on the back of recent reports in Romanian media related to the king's potential visit.

"It is a planned action, it's on the government's agenda.

We are part of a program that will take place at the level of the President of Romania," Ciuca told reporters, when asked to comment on the king's visit.

The official said he could not yet give any details on the duration of the visit.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla were officially crowned at a ceremony in Westminster Abbey on May 6. The coronation took place amid anti-monarchy protests and the cost-of-living crisis in the UK. About 2,000 anti-monarchists have gathered in Central London on Trafalgar Square to protest the coronation, according to media estimates.