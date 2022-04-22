UrduPoint.com

Romania Considering Sending MiG-21 Fighter Jets To Ukraine - Parliament

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Romania Considering Sending MiG-21 Fighter Jets to Ukraine - Parliament

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) Romania is considering deliveries of decommissioned MiG-21 Lancer fighter jets to Ukraine to help fend off the Russian advance, Marcel Ciolacu, the president of the lower house of the Romanian parliament, said on Friday.

"Depending on the developments in Ukraine, Romania may do so (deliver MiG-21s to Kiev)," Ciolacu told Romania tv, responding to a relevant question.

The Romanian legislation must first be changed to allow this type of delivery, Ciolacu said, adding that the decision would be made public were it to be made.

The lawmaker pointed out that Romania and Ukraine share a 650-kilometer (404 miles) border, and Bucharest is closely monitoring the situation in the neighboring country.

Ciolacu noted that the country's preparedness for any eventualities "does not mean that Romania will directly step into the conflict."

The Romanian defense ministry decided to ground decommissioned MiG-21 Lancer fighter jets since April 15, and instead use US-made F-16s.

On February 24, Russia launched the military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Western countries were mass supplying arms to Kiev even before the beginning of the operation.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Parliament Bucharest Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Romania February April May Border TV Share

Recent Stories

Security agencies in NSC meeting reiterate no fore ..

Security agencies in NSC meeting reiterate no foreign conspiracy against PTI gov ..

10 minutes ago
 Ajay says film-making has become tougher now

Ajay says film-making has become tougher now

28 minutes ago
 GDP Growth in Advanced European Economies to Decli ..

GDP Growth in Advanced European Economies to Decline to 3% - IMF

8 minutes ago
 Inflation Projected at 5.5% in Advanced European E ..

Inflation Projected at 5.5% in Advanced European Economies, 9.1% in Emerging Mar ..

8 minutes ago
 Most Concerning Risk for Europe is Sudden Stop of ..

Most Concerning Risk for Europe is Sudden Stop of Energy Flows From Russia - IMF

10 minutes ago
 Sanjrani appeals to nation to support 'Earth Day' ..

Sanjrani appeals to nation to support 'Earth Day' by showing love for planet

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.