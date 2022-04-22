Romania Considering Sending MiG-21 Fighter Jets to Ukraine - Parliament

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) Romania is considering deliveries of decommissioned MiG-21 Lancer fighter jets to Ukraine to help fend off the Russian advance, Marcel Ciolacu, the president of the lower house of the Romanian parliament, said on Friday.

"Depending on the developments in Ukraine, Romania may do so (deliver MiG-21s to Kiev)," Ciolacu told Romania tv, responding to a relevant question.

The Romanian legislation must first be changed to allow this type of delivery, Ciolacu said, adding that the decision would be made public were it to be made.

The lawmaker pointed out that Romania and Ukraine share a 650-kilometer (404 miles) border, and Bucharest is closely monitoring the situation in the neighboring country.

Ciolacu noted that the country's preparedness for any eventualities "does not mean that Romania will directly step into the conflict."

The Romanian defense ministry decided to ground decommissioned MiG-21 Lancer fighter jets since April 15, and instead use US-made F-16s.

On February 24, Russia launched the military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Western countries were mass supplying arms to Kiev even before the beginning of the operation.