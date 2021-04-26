Romania Declares Russian Deputy Military Attache Persona Non Grata - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Romania has declared Russian Deputy Military Attache Alexey Grishaev a persona non grata, the country's Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"The Romanian Foreign Ministry informs that the Romanian authorities have decided to declare persona non grata on the territory of Romania the assistant to the military attache of the Russian embassy in Bucharest," the ministry said in a statement.