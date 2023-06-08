UrduPoint.com

Romania Demands 50 Russian Embassy Employees To Leave Country - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2023 | 06:55 PM

Romania Demands 50 Russian Embassy Employees to Leave Country - Foreign Ministry

The Romanian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it informed Russian ambassador Valery Kuzmin that over 50 employees of the diplomatic mission should leave the country within 30 day

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) The Romanian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it informed Russian ambassador Valery Kuzmin that over 50 employees of the diplomatic mission should leave the country within 30 days.

"The Foreign Ministry informs that, at the request of Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu, the ambassador ... was informed today ...

about the decision of the Romanian authorities to reduce the diplomatic and technical-administrative staff of the mission of Russia in Romania by limiting its number to a level close to the number of diplomatic and technical-administrative personnel of the Romanian mission in the Russia," the ministry said in a statement.

According to Romania's decision, Russia needs to reduce its staff by 51 people, namely 21 diplomats and 30 technical staff.

Related Topics

Russia Romania

Recent Stories

US Renews Export Restrictions on Belarus Flag Carr ..

US Renews Export Restrictions on Belarus Flag Carrier Belavia - Commerce Dept.

44 seconds ago
 More than 8,500 Emiratis benefit from Nafis&#039; ..

More than 8,500 Emiratis benefit from Nafis&#039; career counselling programmes

10 minutes ago
 WAM, Czech News Agency sign MoU to enhance news ex ..

WAM, Czech News Agency sign MoU to enhance news exchange

11 minutes ago
 US Suspends Food Aid to Ethiopia Over Massive Dive ..

US Suspends Food Aid to Ethiopia Over Massive Diversion of Assistance - Reports

45 seconds ago
 Power sector consume 47% coal share for electricit ..

Power sector consume 47% coal share for electricity generation: Survey

47 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Turkmenistan inks JIP to accelerate work ..

Pakistan, Turkmenistan inks JIP to accelerate work on TAPI

48 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.