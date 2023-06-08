Romania Demands 50 Russian Embassy Employees to Leave Country - Foreign Ministry

The Romanian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it informed Russian ambassador Valery Kuzmin that over 50 employees of the diplomatic mission should leave the country within 30 day

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) The Romanian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it informed Russian ambassador Valery Kuzmin that over 50 employees of the diplomatic mission should leave the country within 30 days.

"The Foreign Ministry informs that, at the request of Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu, the ambassador ... was informed today ...

about the decision of the Romanian authorities to reduce the diplomatic and technical-administrative staff of the mission of Russia in Romania by limiting its number to a level close to the number of diplomatic and technical-administrative personnel of the Romanian mission in the Russia," the ministry said in a statement.

According to Romania's decision, Russia needs to reduce its staff by 51 people, namely 21 diplomats and 30 technical staff.