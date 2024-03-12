Romania detains Andrew Tate over UK sex offence charges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Controversial British-American influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have been arrested in Romania over UK sex offence charges, police said on Tuesday.

Romanian authorities said in a statement that they executed "two European arrest warrants issued by the UK judicial authorities for the committing of sexual offences, of exploitation of persons on the territory of the UK".

A Bucharest court of appeals is expected to rule later on Tuesday whether to extend their detention.