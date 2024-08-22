Open Menu

Romania Detains Andrew Tate, Raids Home In New Probe

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Romanian prosecutors on Wednesday detained controversial influencer Andrew Tate, who is already awaiting trial over human trafficking and rape charges, after raiding his home in a new investigation involving minors.

One of the world's best-known influencers known for misogynist and sometimes violent maxims, Tate, 37, and his brother Tristan, 36, are being held "for 24 hours" for questioning by the office for organised crime (DIICOT), their spokeswoman said.

Earlier Wednesday, their residence was raided as "part of a search related to a new investigation", according to the spokeswoman.

DIICOT said in a statement that four search warrants were executed in and around Bucharest in connection with "the crimes of forming an organised criminal group, trafficking in minors", "sexual relations with a minor" and "money laundering".

The Tate brothers have already been accused of having formed an organised criminal network in early 2021 in Romania and Britain. They have denied the charges.

Prosecutors allege they and two women set up a criminal organisation and sexually exploited several victims. A trial date has not yet been set.

They were detained in 2022 in Bucharest and spent three months in detention before being released under judicial supervision to await trial.

The brothers also face rape and assault allegations in separate cases in Britain, where they have also been accused of tax evasion..

