Romania Discusses With US Increase In NATO Presence At Black Sea - Foreign Minister

Tue 09th November 2021 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Romania is holding consultations with the United States on the enhancement of NATO's presence in the eastern part of the Alliance, especially at the Black Sea, Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Monday.

"First, we will discuss...

how to deepen our excellent political and security cooperation while emphasizing the importance of close coordination for the negotiation of the new strategic concept of NATO, for consolidating further the deterrence and defense posture on the whole eastern flank, especially at the Black Sea," Aurescu said before his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

