Romania Evacuates 14 Citizens, 4 Bulgarians From Afghanistan

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) A Romanian military airplane has evacuated 14 Romanian nationals and four Bulgarians from the Afghan capital of Kabul, the Romanian Foreign Ministry reported.

"This flight succeeded to evacuate the 14 Romanian citizens transferred to the airport in the morning and four Bulgarian citizens," the press release read.

A mobile consular team was also aboard ready to assist anyone in case they needed help.

This was the third flight sent to Kabul by the country.

One person, a UN employee, who also wanted to be evacuated from Afghanistan was unable to reach the airport in time due to the security situation. The inter-departmental task force continues to look for ways for their evacuation.

The foreign ministry has contacted a number of Afghans who took part in Romanian military missions, students who received scholarships to study or are studying in Romania and journalists who want to be evacuated.

The ministry said that it will continue to work with other countries to ensure the safe evacuation of those who wish it.

In addition, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Saturday morning that their military plane had taken off from Afghanistan with evacuated Ukrainian citizens.

On August 15, the Taliban (designated terrorist by the UN and Russia) entered Kabul. President Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants stormed the city. Many countries have since started evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan.

