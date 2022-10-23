UrduPoint.com

Romania Expects First French Military Vehicles for NATO Troops to Arrive on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2022) The first convoy of French armored vehicles will arrive in Romania on Sunday evening to strengthen the NATO combat group stationed in the country, the Romanian Defense Ministry said.

"The first French military convoy consisting in armoured vehicles in order to complete the technical means of BGFP (NATO Forward Presence Battlegroup) deployed in Cincu will enter on Sunday, 23 of October, aprox. 21:00 hours (18:00 GMT), in Romania through Nadlac crossing point, Arad county," the statement read.

A second convoy is expected to arrive in November, the ministry said.

"A second convoy consisting in one Leclerc squadron will enter in Romania during November," the statement said.

The BGFP in Romania was established in May and consists of troops from France, Belgium and the Netherlands. The combat group's purpose is to deter and defend the alliance's eastern flank. Its current armaments include light armored vehicles and tanks.

