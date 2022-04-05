Romania Expels 10 Russian diplomats - Foreign Ministry

Romania has decided to expel 10 employees of the Russian embassy in Bucharest, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Romania has decided to expel 10 employees of the Russian embassy in Bucharest, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Foreign Ministry reports that the Romanian authorities have decided to declare 10 people working in Russian embassy in Bucharest personae non gratae on the Romanian territory, considering that their activities and actions are contrary to the provisions of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations," the ministry said in a statement.