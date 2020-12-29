Romania Extends 100Mln Euro Grant to Moldova - President Iohannes in First Chisinau Trip

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Romanian President Klaus Iohannis at a briefing in Moldova's capital Chisinau on Tuesday said that Bucharest will provide a grant of 100 million Euros ($122.6 million) to Moldova's new leadership to implement a reform program and tackle the economic crisis plaguing the country.

Iohannis arrived in Moldova after the invitation of newly-elected President Maia Sandu.

"Romania is ready to provide the President of Moldova with any assistance for her to fulfill the promised reform program and can also fight the crisis.

Romania has prepared a new aid package - additions to the bilateral agreement will be finalized soon within which the republic [of Moldova] will receive a grant in the amount of 100 million euros," Iohannis said.

The unilingual presidents adopted a joint declaration to strengthen ties between their nations, marking the tenth anniversary of the EU's Strategic Partnership with Romania for Moldova's European Integration.