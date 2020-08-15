Romania Extends High Alert Regime Over COVID-19 for Another 30 Days - Government

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) The Romanian government has extended a high alert regime over the coronavirus pandemic for another 30 days, Ionel Danca, the head of the chancellery of the prime minister, said.

"A high alert regime is extended for a period of 30 days without [introducing] additional restrictive measures, depending on the development of the epidemiological situation, the high alert regime will adapt to new conditions," Danca said on Friday, as quoted by the national Agerpres news agency.

On May 15, the Romanian government lifted the two-month state of emergency over COVID-19 and replaced it with a 30-day high-level alert, which was subsequently extended until August 16. People are required to wear masks in public transport and indoor public spaces.

Romania has confirmed so far more than 68,000 cases of the coronavirus infections, including 2,904 fatalities.