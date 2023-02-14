UrduPoint.com

Romania Fighters Sent To Verify Detected Weather Balloon, Found Nothing - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2023 | 08:28 PM

The air surveillance system of the Romanian air force detected a weather balloon in the country's airspace, fighter jets were sent to verify it, but found nothing, the Romanian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) The air surveillance system of the Romanian air force detected a weather balloon in the country's airspace, fighter jets were sent to verify it, but found nothing, the Romanian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"On Tuesday, February 14, at about 12:30 (10.

30 GMT), the air surveillance system of the Romanian air force detected a small aerial target with the characteristics of a weather balloon... at an altitude of about 11,000 meters (36,000 feet) in the national airspace, in the south-east of Romania. Two MiG-21 LanceR jets of the combat air police service under NATO command were sent to the area of detection," the statement said.

The crews of the two aircraft did not confirm the presence of an aerial target. The planes were in the area for about 30 minutes, after which they returned to the airbase, according to the ministry.

