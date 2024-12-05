'Romania First': Far-right Election Front-runner Echoes Trump
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2024 | 01:20 PM
Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Romania's far-right presidential front-runner Calin Georgescu has put his most controversial statements aside as he goes for a single slogan echoing Donald Trump before Sunday's run-off vote -- "Romania first".
"I am ultra pro-Trump. I think in the same way he does," said the 62-year-old, a past admirer of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, adding that he shares Trump's "pragmatism".
"Romania has to be first," Georgescu -- who has campaigned against aid for neighbouring war-torn Ukraine -- told the news site Politico, "like how it was America first".
"It's about the vision... a vision for peace."
Since the rank outsider shocked Romania by winning the first round of presidential elections on November 24, he has dodged questions about his previous praise for Putin and his "Russian wisdom".
Whenever he is asked if he is pro-Russian, he insists he is "pro-Romanian".
"For me and my people, the most important is the partnership with America," he told Politico.
