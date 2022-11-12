UrduPoint.com

Romania Froze, Seized $12.7Mln In Russian Companies' Assets - Regulator

Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2022 | 01:40 AM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2022) The head of the Romanian fiscal regulator NAFA estimated on Friday that 12.8 million worth of assets belonging to Russian companies had been seized or frozen in the country since February.

"Orders were issued to freeze $10 million in assets, impose fines worth 280,000 lei ($59,000) and seize 13,171,481 lei ($2.

8 million)," Lucian Ovidiu Heius was quoted as saying by Agerpres news agency.

The national agency of fiscal administration ran checks on more than 2,400 Russian individuals and legal entities in Romania after the European Union sanctioned Russia over its military operation in Ukraine.

Seven Russian companies had their assets frozen or confiscated, including Russian flag-carrier Aeroflot, iron maker Metalloinvest, and steel makers MMK Metalurji and MMK Metalurji Sanayi.

