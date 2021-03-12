UrduPoint.com
Romania Halting Use Of AstraZeneca Vaccine Batch Banned In Italy

Fri 12th March 2021 | 03:32 PM

Romania Halting Use of AstraZeneca Vaccine Batch Banned in Italy

Romania is pausing inoculations from the ABV2856 AstraZeneca vaccine batch whose use was banned in Italy over reports of serious adverse events, the national COVID-19 vaccination committee has said

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) Romania is pausing inoculations from the ABV2856 AstraZeneca vaccine batch whose use was banned in Italy over reports of serious adverse events, the national COVID-19 vaccination committee has said.

A number of European countries have suspended vaccination with the AstraZeneca drug either from specific batches or in its entirety as a precaution after reports of severe side-effects, including blood clots. While the investigation is underway, the European Medicines Agency says there is currently no indication that the reported negative effects were caused by the vaccination.

Concerns center around ABV5300 and ABV2856 batches. Romania received no vaccines from the former batch, but has 4,257 remaining doses from the ABV2856 batch. Media reported that two Italians died after receiving shots from the ABV2856 batch.

"As a precaution, it has been decided to temporarily withdraw the remaining doses [of the ABV2856 batch] pending the completion of the European Medicines Agency assessment," the Romanian committee said late on Thursday.

It noted that the use of other AstraZeneca vaccine batches would continue in Romania.

