UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Romania Has 29 Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19 - Coronavirus Response Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 05:00 AM

Romania Has 29 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 - Coronavirus Response Center

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Four new cases of the novel coronavirus disease have been confirmed in Romania, a total of 29 patients with COVID-19 have been registered in the country, the Digi 24 tv channel reported citing the coronavirus response center under the Romanian cabinet.

"Four new cases of COVID-19 infection were confirmed on Tuesday evening. A total of 29 cases of coronavirus have been registered," the center said.

Earlier, the Romanian authorities decided to cancel air services with Italy, and also banned all bus and train services with Italian regions, as well as from them to Romanian cities. Airlines are obliged to warn Romanian citizens that, returning from Italy, China and South Korea to Romania, they will be quarantined at home.

Passengers from Italy, South Korea and China flying to Romania with a transfer will not be allowed on board.

Romania has canceled classes in kindergartens and schools.

More than 100,000 people have already been infected with COVID-19 in the world, the majority have recovered, and about 4,000 have died. The coronavirus outbreak was first registered in December 2019 in China's Wuhan. In Europe, the most coronavirus-affected country is Italy. A difficult situation is also developing in France and Germany.

Related Topics

World Europe China France Died Germany Wuhan Italy South Korea Romania December 2019 TV All From Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala&#039;s board mee ..

4 hours ago

Prime Minister to lay foundation stone of seven ho ..

5 hours ago

Lahore Qalandars beat Peshawar Zalmi by 5 wickets ..

5 hours ago

Workers' remittances increase 5.4% to $15.12 bln

5 hours ago

North Macedonian Government Temporarily Shuts Scho ..

5 hours ago

General Commander of Polish Military Contracted CO ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.