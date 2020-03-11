Romania Has 29 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 - Coronavirus Response Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Four new cases of the novel coronavirus disease have been confirmed in Romania, a total of 29 patients with COVID-19 have been registered in the country, the Digi 24 tv channel reported citing the coronavirus response center under the Romanian cabinet.

"Four new cases of COVID-19 infection were confirmed on Tuesday evening. A total of 29 cases of coronavirus have been registered," the center said.

Earlier, the Romanian authorities decided to cancel air services with Italy, and also banned all bus and train services with Italian regions, as well as from them to Romanian cities. Airlines are obliged to warn Romanian citizens that, returning from Italy, China and South Korea to Romania, they will be quarantined at home.

Passengers from Italy, South Korea and China flying to Romania with a transfer will not be allowed on board.

Romania has canceled classes in kindergartens and schools.

More than 100,000 people have already been infected with COVID-19 in the world, the majority have recovered, and about 4,000 have died. The coronavirus outbreak was first registered in December 2019 in China's Wuhan. In Europe, the most coronavirus-affected country is Italy. A difficult situation is also developing in France and Germany.