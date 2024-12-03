Romania heads for presidential run-off after top court greenlights first round

Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Romania's constitutional court on Monday validated the results of the first round of the November 24 presidential ballot won by a far-right outsider, paving the way for a run-off on Sunday between Calin Georgescu and a centrist mayor.

The top court's decision comes one day after legislative elections produced a fragmented parliament, which has added to the uncertainty gripping the EU and NATO country.

Romania's top court has decided "to confirm and validate the results of the... first round, and to hold the second round... on 8 December," its president Marian Enache told reporters on Monday.

Last week, Romanian authorities alleged Russian influence and pointed to possible interference via TikTok, accusations the social platform has "categorically" denied.

The court on Monday also unanimously decided to reject as unfounded an appeal for the annulment of the ballot by an unsuccessful contender, after ordering a recount of the votes cast in the first round.

- 'Russian roulette' -

Georgescu's surprise success has raised fears in the West that it could herald a shift in the foreign policy of the NATO country bordering Ukraine.

The first-round victory of the 62-year-old anti-vaxxer and admirer of Russian President Vladimir Putin has triggered several protests in the capital Bucharest and elsewhere.

Georgescu is to face Elena Lasconi, the leader of the centrist, pro-EU USR party, in the run-off. Her party got 12.4 percent of the vote in the parliamentary poll.

"Thanks to all... for listening to the voices of the Romanian people... and for not playing Russian roulette with democracy," Lasconi reacted to the court's decision.

In between the two rounds of presidential elections, Romanians on Sunday voted in legislative elections.

Sunday's vote produced a fragmented parliament, with the far right making big gains.

The ruling pro-European Social Democrats (PSD) won the vote with 22 percent with nearly all ballots counted, four points ahead of the far-right AUR party.

But the combined vote of all the far-right parties shot up to an unprecedented 32 percent.

Since the fall of Communism in 1989, the country of 19 million has never seen such a breakthrough by the far right, fuelled by mounting anger over soaring inflation and fears over Russia's war in neighbouring Ukraine.

The incoming parliament "will be highly fragmented, with no dominant party," said Marius Ghincea, a political scientist at ETH Zurich told AFP.

Ghincea said the PSD cannot govern without the support of two other parties, which translates into "a high degree of instability in the short-to-medium term".

- 'Key role' of president -

Boosted by high inflation, Romania's far-right parties are united in their opposition to aid being sent to neighbouring Ukraine, while promising to defend "Christian values".

Apart from the AUR party, the extreme-right SOS Romania party, led by firebrand Diana Sosoaca, and the recently founded Party of Young People (POT) made gains and will enter parliament.

The far right now represents "the biggest bloc", noted political science professor Sergiu Miscoiu.

At the same time, they are "internally divided" and cannot govern alone, said Ghincea.

Faced with the prospect of a fragmented parliament, several leading figures said they will try to shore up support for a pro-European "government of national unity".

But what happens next in Romania depends on who will become the country's next president, as he or she "designates the next prime minister", said Ghincea, adding the president will play a "key role".

While the post is largely ceremonial, the head of state has considerable moral authority and influence on Romania's foreign policy.

"In the climate we are in now, I don't think we can afford not to vote, especially given this wave of extremism that's swept over us," said Ilinca Chifane, a 22-year-old architecture student.

Some voters like 71-year-old retiree Doina Matei hope that calm will soon be restored.

She said the election was a sign "from God telling us to stop quarrelling, to become more united, more rational and well-meaning for what concerns us as a nation".