Romania Hopes for Bigger US Presence to 'Deter' Russia in Black Sea - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Romania supports the idea of increasing the US and NATO military presence to "deter Russia" in the Black Sea region, Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said.

"We have some NATO structures on our territory, some command and control units that, [bilateral and multilateral military] exercises, but we need more allied presence, including U.S. presence on the ground," Aurescu told the Washington Examiner, when asked how Romania could better deter "Russia" in the Black Sea.

NATO has to continue developing a full range of forces and capabilities necessary to provide critical deterrence in face of challenges created by Russia, the minister claimed.

"We need more allies on permanent rotation, I mean, this term 'robust and persistent rotation,' we use the term. A lot has been done as far as the Allied presence on land, on sea, and in the air. I think we need more in order to effectively deter Russia in the region," Aurescu said.

Russia has consistently expressed concerns over NATO's unprecedented activities near its Western borders, including recent large-scale Defender-Europe 21 military exercises as well as Steadfast Defender 2021 drills hosted by Romania in the Black Sea. The alliance, in its turn, considers its actions to be "deterring Russian aggression."