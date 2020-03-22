UrduPoint.com
Romania Imposes Curfew, Other Restrictions Over COVID-19 - Interior Minister

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 04:10 AM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) The Romanian government has ordered for a curfew and closure of malls and dentist offices as part of measures undertaken in the country to fight the spread of the coronavirus infection, Interior Minister Marcel Vela said.

"People are allowed to leave home/yard only subject to observance of general security measures for the protection against COVID-19. They are also required to avoid gatherings of more than three people who are not family members. From 22:00 to 06:00, going outside is only allowed under certain circumstances," Vela said at a briefing, broadcast on Facebook.

Effective March 23, such circumstances, according to the minister, include buying groceries, taking care of older family members and walking dogs, as well as emergency visits to doctors and essential professional duties, with the latter case requiring a relevant certification.

Effective March 22, malls will be closed, along with dentist offices, save for urgent surgeries. Grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open.

Romania, with 308 verified COVID-19 cases, has declared a state of emergency over the pandemic on March 16. Like many other countries in Europe, which is now the epicenter of the pandemic, it has temporarily banned all foreign arrivals and suspended air traffic with Italy and Spain. Romania has also closed kindergartens and schools, banned public gatherings and temporarily suspended public food services.

