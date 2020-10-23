Romania launches court challenge to EU haulage reform

Romania's government said Friday it was joining neighbouring Bulgaria in challenging a new EU reform of hauliers' work conditions before the European Court of Justice

Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Romania's government said Friday it was joining neighbouring Bulgaria in challenging a new EU reform of hauliers' work conditions before the European Court of Justice.

"Romania today brought before the ECJ three actions for the annulment of restrictive and disproportionate measures of mobility package", Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu wrote on Twitter.

Bucharest has threatened to launch legal action since the "mobility package" was signed off in July by the members of the European Parliament despite protests from eastern member states.

While countries such as Romania and Bulgaria have labelled it "discriminatory", its supporters say it will ensure minimum working standards across the EU.

The reform means road haulage companies will have to allow long-haul drivers to return home at regular intervals of three to four weeks.

It also mandates a weekly rest period which must be taken outside the vehicle, with accommodation reimbursed by the company.

Vehicles will also have to return to the company's operational centre every eight weeks, which eastern countries warn will have negative environmental consequences if extra journeys have to be made.

The Union of Romanian Transporters (UNTRR) has blasted the reform and warned that the costs incurred will mean a 10 to 14 percent loss of revenue for businesses and put 200,000 jobs in the sector at risk over the long term.

On Wednesday, Bulgaria's government also announced that it was taking the issue to the ECJ in order "to protect the interests of international road haulage companies".