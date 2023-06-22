UrduPoint.com

Romania May Be Used As Hub For Training Ukrainian Pilots On F16s - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2023 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) A coalition of Western countries is considering Romania as a place to train Ukrainian pilots to operate F-16 fighter jets, the Politico newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing the current and former Pentagon officials.

The group is reportedly working on a contract for aircraft training at a site in Romania. The training will likely be conducted by specialists from Lockheed Martin, which produces F-16s.

A Dutch Defense Ministry spokesperson told the newspaper that the coalition was working to establish an F-16 training center in Eastern Europe, while European officials neither confirmed nor denied that the proposal to train Ukrainian pilots in Romania is being discussed, the report said.

On Monday, Frank St. John, the chief operating officer for Lockheed Martin, said that the company was ready to train Ukrainians to fly and maintain F-16s, if NATO allies agreed to send the jets to Kiev.

On June 16, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the timing of the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine would depend on progress in the training of Ukrainian pilots.

Earlier in the month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a European Political Community press conference in Chisinau that a number of countries were ready to provide Ukraine with F-16s, the fighter jet of its choice.

Russia has criticized the possible delivery of F-16s to Ukraine, warning that the jets will become a legitimate military target for Russian forces. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that the delivery of F-16 fighters to Ukraine will be a further escalation because the jets have a modification that makes them nuclear-capable.

