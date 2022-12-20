UrduPoint.com

Romania May Join Schengen Area In 2023 - President

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2022 | 11:03 PM

Romania May Join Schengen Area in 2023 - President

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that the country was 100% likely to join the Schengen area, and expressed his hope that it would happen already in 2023

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that the country was 100% likely to join the Schengen area, and expressed his hope that it would happen already in 2023.

On December 8, the EU interior ministers agreed on the accession of Croatia to the Schengen area, but postponed decisions on Bulgaria and Romania due to objections from Austria, which accused the two countries of making weak efforts to fight illegal migration.

"I am 100% sure that Romania will become part of the Schengen area ... I hope that Romania will enter the Schengen area with full rights in 2023.

For me I don't think I'm misrepresenting what is at stake is not a specific date when this will be discussed, but Romania's accession to the Schengen area," Iohannis told reporters.

The Romanian leader added that he could not give a more specific date yet. He also asked media to focus on the accession process and not on the timing of its implementation.

Currently, the Schengen visa-free zone includes 26 countries all the EU member states except for Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Ireland and Romania, and non-EU states Norway, Iceland, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

Related Topics

Norway Ireland Iceland Austria Bulgaria Romania Switzerland Cyprus Croatia Liechtenstein December Media All From

Recent Stories

Trudeau to Visit Mexico for North American Leaders ..

Trudeau to Visit Mexico for North American Leaders Summit January 10 - Statement

17 seconds ago
 Chairman Punjab Zakat Council approves Rs5.8b prop ..

Chairman Punjab Zakat Council approves Rs5.8b proposed Zakat budget 2022-23

19 seconds ago
 122 development schemes worth Rs 17.5 billion unde ..

122 development schemes worth Rs 17.5 billion under execution in Vehari

20 seconds ago
 Govt trying to provide maximum jobs to youth: Fesc ..

Govt trying to provide maximum jobs to youth: Fesco BoD

29 seconds ago
 Modi is a threat to peace of South Asia; Marri

Modi is a threat to peace of South Asia; Marri

3 minutes ago
 WASA pays salaries, pensions till June 2022

WASA pays salaries, pensions till June 2022

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.