Romania Officials To Meet Over Possible 'cyber Risks' To Elections

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2024 | 07:59 PM

Romania officials to meet over possible 'cyber risks' to elections

Romanian officials will meet Thursday to discuss possible cyber threats to its elections after a far-right pro-Russian candidate took a shock lead in its presidential vote

Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Romanian officials will meet Thursday to discuss possible cyber threats to its elections after a far-right pro-Russian candidate took a shock lead in its presidential vote.

Romania's Supreme Council of National Defence will analyse "possible risks to national security generated by the actions of state and non-state cyber actors" on the IT and communication infrastructure involved in the votes, the country's presidency said Wednesday.

The move comes days before Romania holds parliamentary elections on Sunday with the presidential run-off to follow on December 8.

