Romania On Track With Its OECD Accession Process: PM Ciolacu

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2025 | 11:30 AM

Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Romania is on track with its Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) accession process, having obtained the 13th formal opinion out of the 25 required, regarding corporate governance, said Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu.

'Romania has successfully passed one of the most complex and demanding areas of the OECD accession process, that of corporate governance! We have obtained the 13th formal opinion out of the 25 required, meaning another confirmation that we are on track with this country's strategic objective. Not by chance, yesterday, we amended Government Ordinance 109 regarding corporate governance in an extraordinary government meeting, precisely to better align it with the OECD legal standards and instruments.

This gives us the guarantee that we are applying the best international practices in this area - both for state-owned enterprises and for listed companies and the capital market,' Marcel Ciolacu said in a post on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

The prime minister added that this step also helps with the completion of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), as corporate governance is an essential milestone. 'In fact, OECD accession and the completion of the PNRR are now functioning as two major engines that complement each other and currently have the strongest traction effect both for the administration and, especially, for the Romanian economy. They are two engines that help us build a more modern, more competitive country, naturally oriented toward performance,' Ciolacu further said.

