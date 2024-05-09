Romania Opens First Crowd-funded Hospital
Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2024 | 11:30 AM
Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) At Romania's new crowd-funded children's cancer hospital, one-year-old Eric Ivan eagerly walked up and down the corridor, his mother holding his hands to steady him.
The bright, attractive building is a far cry from the drab facilities next door -- and stands out as the first hospital in Romania financed exclusively through donations.
No less than 350,000 people and almost 8,000 companies contributed to it with the drive led by a civil group, frustrated by the inadequate facilities in the EU country with the lowest public spending on health.
"Romanians just need things to believe in," said Oana Gheorghiu, who co-founded the Give Life Association that collected the money.
For Carmen Uscatu, the group's other co-founder, the new hospital is proof that "anything is possible".Out of the total raised, some 20 million Euros came from two- and four-euro text messages, according to Give Life.
Recent Stories
Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar
Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: P ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024
IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday
CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval
Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper industry
Pakistan urged to capitalize on economic stability, for Tobacco Tax Reforms
N. Macedonia polls set to upend ties with EU neighbours
Croatia's ruling party reaches coalition deal with right wing
Bayern coach Tuchel makes three changes for Madrid showdown
Olympic flame arrives on French soil for Paris Games
More Stories From World
-
Eight injured in Ukrainian attacks on Russia's Belgorod20 minutes ago
-
Swift and Beyonce show the lucrative pop-fashion liaison20 minutes ago
-
Five things to know about Lithuania20 minutes ago
-
Australia, Tuvalu to launch climate and security pact this year30 minutes ago
-
Moscow children celebrate 'victory' amid patriotic education drive30 minutes ago
-
Democrats rescue Republican US House speaker from right wing rebellion40 minutes ago
-
Australia, Tuvalu to launch climate and security pact this year60 minutes ago
-
Putin to mark Victory Day emboldened by Ukraine gains1 hour ago
-
Australia, Tuvalu to launch climate and security pact this year1 hour ago
-
Marquez eyes French MotoGP victory but plays down title talk1 hour ago
-
Canada regularization of undocumented migrants in jeopardy1 hour ago
-
China's Xi in Hungary to celebrate 'new era' with Orban1 hour ago