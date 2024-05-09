Romania opens first crowd-funded hospital

Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) At Romania's new crowd-funded children's cancer hospital, one-year-old Eric Ivan eagerly walked up and down the corridor, his mother holding his hands to steady him.

The bright, attractive building is a far cry from the drab facilities next door -- and stands out as the first hospital in Romania financed exclusively through donations.

No less than 350,000 people and almost 8,000 companies contributed to it with the drive led by a civil group, frustrated by the inadequate facilities in the EU country with the lowest public spending on health.

"Romanians just need things to believe in," said Oana Gheorghiu, who co-founded the Give Life Association that collected the money.

For Carmen Uscatu, the group's other co-founder, the new hospital is proof that "anything is possible".Out of the total raised, some 20 million Euros came from two- and four-euro text messages, according to Give Life.