Romania Parliament Backs Liberal Govt In Vote
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 08:56 PM
Romania's liberals on Monday succeeded in getting parliamentary approval to for a new government, ending months of political uncertainty and paving the way for the new prime minister to appoint an EU commissioner
A total of 240 lawmakers of the 465-member parliament voted in favour of a minority government of Ludovic Orban, chief of the National Liberal Party.
The previous Social Democrat-led government -- besieged by protests over controversial judicial reforms and a failure to fight corruption -- collapsed in an October 10 no-confidence vote.