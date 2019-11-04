UrduPoint.com
Romania Parliament Backs Liberal Govt In Vote

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 08:56 PM

Romania's liberals on Monday succeeded in getting parliamentary approval to for a new government, ending months of political uncertainty and paving the way for the new prime minister to appoint an EU commissioner

Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Romania's liberals on Monday succeeded in getting parliamentary approval to for a new government, ending months of political uncertainty and paving the way for the new prime minister to appoint an EU commissioner.

A total of 240 lawmakers of the 465-member parliament voted in favour of a minority government of Ludovic Orban, chief of the National Liberal Party.

The previous Social Democrat-led government -- besieged by protests over controversial judicial reforms and a failure to fight corruption -- collapsed in an October 10 no-confidence vote.

Your Thoughts and Comments

