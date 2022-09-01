Romania Plans to Purchase 3 Bayraktar Drones for $300Mln - Reports

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) The Romanian Defense Ministry has received preliminary parliamentary approval for the purchase of three Turkish Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial systems next year for $300 million, the Romanian news agency Agerpres reported on Thursday.

The purchase procedure will be reportedly initiated this year, while the exact cost will be determined after the completion of the procedure.

The acquisition of the Bayraktar systems is aimed at realizing the goals set for Romania as part of the NATO defense planning process.

On the same day, the head of Turkish company Baykar Makina, Selcuk Bayraktar, told the Turkish news agency Anadolu that the number of countries importing Bayraktar TB2 drones had reached 24.

Bayraktar added that so far the company had produced more than 400 Bayraktar TB2 drones. According to the head of the company, the capacity of the Bayraktar TB2 production facility is 200 units per year, but the company plans to increase production to 500 units per year.

In recent times, Bayraktar drones have been actively used in the hostilities in the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics and in the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh by Ukrainian and Azerbaijani military, respectively.