Open Menu

Romania Police Raid Houses After Vote Scrapped Over 'irregularities'

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Romania police raid houses after vote scrapped over 'irregularities'

Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Romanian police raided houses on Saturday, a day after the top court cancelled the presidential vote in an unprecedented development following allegations of Russian interference in favour of the far-right frontrunner.

The court's shock move, just before the presidential run-off, opens the way for a new electoral process to start from scratch in the EU and NATO member state bordering war-torn Ukraine.

A new government -- to be formed after last weekend's legislative elections that were won by the ruling Social Democrats but saw big far-right gains -- will set a new presidential election date.

The annulment comes after a spate of intelligence documents declassified this week by the presidency detailed allegations against far-right presidential frontrunner Calin Georgescu and Russia, including "massive" social media promotion and cyberattacks.

Police searched three houses in Brasov city in central Romania on Saturday as part of the investigation "in connection with crimes of voter corruption, money laundering, computer forgery," said a statement from the prosecutor's office.

It said the swoop targeted a person involved in the "illegal financing of the electoral campaign of a candidate for the presidency of Romania, through the use of sums of money," without naming Georgescu.

The prosecutor's office would not name the person at the heart of the operation either.

The investigations also concern the violation of the law on the prohibition of organisations and symbols of a fascist, racist or xenophobic nature, the statement added.

Related Topics

Election NATO Corruption Police Ukraine Russia Vote Social Media Brasov Romania Money Democrats From Government Top Court

Recent Stories

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

38 minutes ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

1 hour ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

1 hour ago
 MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

4 hours ago
 Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of ..

Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father an ..

Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father and son ice dealers arrested

17 hours ago
 US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, stri ..

US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike

17 hours ago
 France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of poli ..

France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of political crisis

17 hours ago
 Nissanka leads strong Sri Lanka batting reply

Nissanka leads strong Sri Lanka batting reply

17 hours ago
 Paris stocks rally as Macron fights on, jobs data ..

Paris stocks rally as Macron fights on, jobs data boosts Wall Street

17 hours ago

More Stories From World