Romania Police Raid Houses Linked To Vote Probe: Prosecutors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Romanian police raided houses on Saturday linked to a probe into alleged irregularities in the first-round presidential election win of far-right outsider Calin Georgescu, a day after the top court cancelled the imminent run-off.

The annulment comes after a spate of intelligence documents declassified this week by the presidency detailed allegations against Georgescu and Russia, including "massive" social media promotion and cyberattacks.

The court's move sent shockwaves across the EU and NATO member states bordering Ukraine and opened the way for a new electoral process to start from scratch while a new government is due to set a date for a fresh vote.

Three houses in Brasov city in central Romania were being searched on Saturday as part of the investigation "in connection with crimes of voter corruption, money laundering, computer forgery," said a statement from the prosecutor's office.

It said the swoop targeted a person involved in the "illegal financing of the electoral campaign of a candidate for the presidency of Romania, through the use of sums of money," without naming Georgescu.

The prosecutor's office would not name the person at the heart of the operation either.

The investigations also concern the violation of the law on the prohibition of organisations and symbols of a fascist, racist or xenophobic nature, the statement added.

